Pump prices decrease after reaching 4-year high

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the summer driving season gets underway, there's some good news for drivers.

According to a new report by AAA, gas prices are starting to go down after reaching the most expensive amount in four years.

Experts say the national average $2.95 per gallon is 2 cents less than last week.

According to AAA, gas prices in Florida dropped 4 cents last week, to the current average of $2.87 per gallon. However, that is still 14 cents more than a month ago and 49 cents more than this time last year.

Experts say the decline is due to the recent drop in oil prices.

AAA predicts prices could drop 10-15 cents over the next few weeks.

