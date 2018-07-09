Summer gas prices highest in 4 years

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers across the country are paying the highest summer gas prices in four years, according to a new report by AAA.

Experts say the national average for regular gasoline now stands at $2.87 per gallon, the most expensive it has been in the summer since 2014 when drivers were paying $3.57 per gallon.

In Florida, AAA estimates the average gallon for regular is $2.72 per gallon.

Experts say reduced oil supplies and higher demand are to blame for the increased prices.

