TAMPA, Fla. - Experts with AAA say gas prices could fall between five and 15 cents per gallon over the next several weeks.

According to analysts, demand almost always drops in the months following the holiday travel season.

However, AAA warns an increase in demand in a few months could raise prices up to 50 cents per gallon by summer.

