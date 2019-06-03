Have any foreign currency lying around? Use it Thursday at select McDonald's

Have any extra pesos, pounds, dineros, yen or lira lying around the house you can’t use?

Well you’re in luck, because those pieces of currency might be able to buy you some food at McDonald’s on Thursday.

McDonald’s has announced that from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, it is offering a promotion at participating locations where people can exchange foreign money for items on the new Worldwide Favorites menu.

Be sure to call your local McDonald’s to make sure it is participating in the promotion before sifting through drawers or couch cushions to find any extra foreign money.

One piece of foreign currency can be exchanged for the following items on the Worldwide Favorites menu.

There will be a limit of one exchange per customer at the front counter only.

Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands): Vanilla soft serve ice cream mixed with a caramel swirl, featuring authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.

Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain): A quarter pound burger topped with applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, real Gouda cheese and slivered onions.

Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada): Made with a grilled or crispy all white meat chicken, this is topped with tomato & herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes served on a freshly toasted artisan roll.

Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia): Fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and chopped applewood smoked bacon.

So, is this something you will rush to McDonald's for on Thursday? Let us know in comments below.

