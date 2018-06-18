Here's why gas prices are expected to keep dropping

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers are getting some welcome relief at the pump.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.90 on Sunday, after declining 7 cents since Memorial Day weekend.

Gas prices in Florida declined 5 cents during the past week. The price for a gallon of regular averaged $2.76 on Sunday. Since peaking at $2.92 per gallon on Memorial Day weekend, gasoline has dropped a total of 16 cents per gallon.

"Pump prices should sink even lower this week, after wholesale gasoline prices took a dive," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. "There is now firm downward pressure on the oil market as it appears increasingly likely that OPEC will agree to ease production cuts. As a result, gas prices are poised for another 5-10 cent drop."

The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Miami ($2.89), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.88), and Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.86)

The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Punta Gorda ($2.65), Orlando ($2.66), and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.66)



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.