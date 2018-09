ORLANDO, Fla. - It's going to cost you more money to park at Orlando International Airport.

Airport executives recently approved an increase for parking at garages A and B at OIA.

Starting Oct. 1, it will cost $19 per day to park in the garages, an increase of $2.

Parking in the airport's new garage, C, will max out at $17 per day.

The airport said the increase is necessary because of higher operating and maintenance costs.

