Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $343M; Powerball reaches $440M

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first Mega Millions jackpot of 2018 sits at $343 million.
Tuesday's drawing will be the 22nd since the last winning ticket was sold on Oct. 13. You can see the winning numbers as they come in on News 6 at 11 p.m.
If you're feeling extra lucky, Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is worth even more money, climbing to $440 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, right before News 6 at 11 p.m.
Did you know?
- The chances of getting struck by lightning are better than the chances of winning the lottery.
- The IRS takes nearly 40 percent of the winnings.
- Powerball players can win $1 million by matching five numbers without the Powerball number.
