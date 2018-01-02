Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $343M; Powerball reaches $440M

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first Mega Millions jackpot of 2018 sits at $343 million.

Tuesday's drawing will be the 22nd since the last winning ticket was sold on Oct. 13. You can see the winning numbers as they come in on News 6 at 11 p.m.

If you're feeling extra lucky, Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is worth even more money, climbing to $440 million. You can watch the drawing live at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, right before News 6 at 11 p.m.

Did you know?

The chances of getting struck by lightning are better than the chances of winning the lottery.

The IRS takes nearly 40 percent of the winnings.

Powerball players can win $1 million by matching five numbers without the Powerball number.

