Sam's Club announces alcohol delivery with grocery orders

Are you a Sam’s Club member who might have been frustrated in the past about not being able to include alcohol on grocery-delivery orders?

You just might raise a toast to this news.

Sam’s Club officials have announced that shoppers using Instacart for delivery of groceries and other household items to their door can now get same-day alcohol.

The service will be available in 215 clubs throughout 11 states, so call your neighborhood Sam’s Club to make sure this is available in your area before getting TOO excited.

Sam’s Cub officials said the service is expected to be added to more locations in the coming months.

The states that are offering the service at the present time, according to officials, are: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas and Wyoming.

Customers ordering alcohol via Instacart must be 21 or older and are required to enter their date of birth at checkout and present a valid government ID at the time of delivery.

