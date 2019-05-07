SeaWorld reports Q1 loss, but tops revenue estimates

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. said Tuesday that attendance increased 3.6% from the first quarter of 2018, but the company reported a loss of $37 million in its first quarter of 2019.

SeaWorld said its total revenue increased by $3.4 million, or 1.6%, to $220.6 million from the first quarter of 2018. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215.7 million.

The Orlando-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share, but the results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research Inc. was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

SeaWorld shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 64% in the last 12 months.

