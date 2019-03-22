Which countries had highest tax rates in 2018?

Have you ever had a moment of frustration with how much is taken out of your paycheck for taxes in the United States and shouted out, “That’s it! I’m moving where I won’t have to pay as much!"?

Well, you might have a point. Things could be better in terms of the personal income tax rate in the U.S.

But data shows it could also be worse.

According to theglobaleconomy.com, the United States ranked 39th in the world in personal income tax percentage in 2018.

Tops in the world was Aruba at 59 percent. The top 10 was rounded out by Sweden (57 percent), Denmark (56 percent), Japan (56 percent), Austria (55 percent), Finland (54 percent), the Netherlands (52 percent), Zimbabwe (52 percent), Belgium (50 percent) and Israel (50 percent).

The Bahamas, Bahrain, Bermuda, Brunei, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all tied for last on the list with a personal income tax rate of 0 percent.

For a list of each country’s standing in 2018, click or tap here.



Graham Media Group 2019