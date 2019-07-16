360-degree camera offers spectacular view of Kennedy Space Center

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - As the U.S. reflects on 50 years since NASA launched the Apollo 11 moon mission, ClickOrlando.com is proud to provide extensive coverage of the historic event.

[VIDEO: Use player below to see space center via our 360-degree camera]

Click here for more coverage, including a look back at the space program, where it stands today, where it's headed in the future, the impact on the Space Coast and your memories.

In addition, check out our 360-degree camera to see unique views of the Kennedy Space Center. Mobile users can click here to experience the 360-cam.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.