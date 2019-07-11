Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins says he was happy orbiting moon

Since the Apollo 11 moon landing, 50 years ago, when the historic landing comes up in conversation the first names that pop up are Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldin, the second man on the lunar surface.



Armstrong, a Navy test pilot, was the first man to walk on the moon, and Aldrin, a Korean War fighter pilot, would follow in Armstrong's footsteps. However, the third man on Apollo 11, Michael Collins, an Air Force test pilot, was piloting the command module orbiting the moon as Armstrong and Aldrin were down on the surface.



According to a C-SPAN/Ipsos poll taken ahead of the 50th anniversary, when asked how familiar Americans are with individuals associated with the U.S. space program today, three names top the list: Armstrong with 83 %, Aldrin at 68% and in third place SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with 57%. Collins didn’t make the top 10 names most associate with U.S. space exploration.

Collins was selected among NASA's third group of astronauts in 1963. During his astronaut career, he would log more than 260 hours in space between two spaceflights. Prior to Apollo 11, Collins piloted the three-day Gemini 10 mission in 1966 and became the nation's third spacewalker.



While many people think Collins missed out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the Apollo 11 astronaut says he has no regrets.



"The fact that I did not walk on the moon, to me, was really kind of superficial,” Collins said. “I felt that I was a full third partner in the venture."



The mission of Apollo 11 was clear: to complete President John F. Kennedy's goal he had set for the U.S. space program.



“I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal before this decade is out of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth,” Kennedy said on May 25, 1961.

Eight years after Kennedy's remarks to Congress, the Apollo 11 lunar module touched down on the moon.

The Apollo 11 crew -- Neil Armstrong, front, Michael Collins, center, and Buzz Aldrin, back-- leaves for the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center on July 16, 1969. (Image: NASA)

“That was a wonderfully simplistic mandate,” Collins said. “That helped us a lot in our preparations for going to the moon. We knew exactly what we were supposed to do."For Collins that meant piloting the Columbia command module after separating from the final stage of the Saturn V rocket, and then the complex task of turning Columbia around to dock with the lunar landing module.Those important steps set the stage for the most famous touchdown in space history.Collins said Apollo 11 could only happen if everything went according to plan.“The daisy chain, that's what worried me. The idea that in order to have a successful moon landing, you had to have a series of relatively minor events, each one of which was successful,” Collins said. “If one of them was unsuccessful, the whole scheme went down the drain."As Armstrong and Aldrin worked on the surface, Collins spent the next 21 1/2 hours in solitude, orbiting the moon, worried he may not reunite with his colleagues. One thing he was not bothered by was the fact that he was alone 238,900 miles from home.“I was asked after the flight, 'Weren't you terribly lonely? The loneliest man in this whole lonely mission in the lonely history of this lonely planet? Weren't you lonely?' I said no, not at all, I was happy," Collins said.



A half a century later, as NASA prepares to return humans to the moon, Collins says that should serve as a stepping stone to what he believes should be the main focus: Mars.



“I think NASA should be renamed the National Aeronautics and Mars Administration. I bring that notion with me over the past 50 years,” Collins said. “I'm still looking for Mars, and I'm thinking we're getting closer."

