Where to celebrate Mother's Day in Orlando, Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Looking for where to go and what to do to celebrate Mother's Day in the Orlando area?

There's sure to be something special in store to celebrate mom across Central Florida, whether it's a Mother's Day brunch or a visit to a local attraction.

Some of the Mother's Day events coming up to take part in from our events calendar include the Celebration of Motherhood charity breakfast at Leu Gardens, a Mother's Day tea and ballet performance at Clarion Inn Lake Buena Vista, a Mother's Day brunch at Café Osceola at Rosen Shingle Creek and a Mother's Day brunch buffet at Taverna Opa.

For more event ideas coming up, view the calendar below or click here. Visit our Mother's Day section for more headlines and features.

