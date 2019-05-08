Get a babysitter this Mother's Day: Kraft will foot the bill, up to $100

This might sound too good to be true, but it’s really happening: Kraft, as in, the same company that makes the blue-boxed macaroni and cheese, wants to pay for you to get a babysitter on Sunday.

“This Mother’s Day, do a little less mothering,” reads a Kraft website detailing the promotion. “No meltdowns. No diaper changes. No trying to go to the bathroom with kids pounding on the door.”

The "Mothers Day Away" promotion is about as easy as it sounds. Hire a babysitter of your choosing, come back to the site afterward and submit a receipt -- there are a few ways you can complete this step; it’s all spelled out in the contest rules, depending on how you hire your sitter -- then, so long as there are still funds available, Kraft will reimburse you; up to $100 a household.

If you read the Terms and Conditions, it looks like Kraft has $50,000 available in reimbursement money, so if everyone getting in on the deal claims the full $100, Kraft has enough to pay back 500 moms.

You’ll also be asked to provide a description of why you needed the time away. ("Because I'm a parent, remember?" should suffice). Half-kidding.

The offer ends at 11:59 p.m. EST or while funds remain available, the company said online. Parents must be 18 years or older.

If you get your request submitted in time, you should have your reimbursement check in about six to eight weeks.

