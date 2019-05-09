Mother's Day breakfast hotline helps you serve mom on her big day

ORLANDO, Fla. - If making breakfast is on your to-do list for Mother's Day, Tropicana is here to help.

Starting at 5 a.m. Sunday, the juice maker will open a hotline to answer all breakfast-related questions.

Those struggling to serve mom can call 833-2TROPMOM.

The advice you can receive includes what type of juice to use in mimosas and how to make perfect scrambled eggs.

Other companies use hotlines to provide help on certain holidays. Butterball has been answering turkey questions for Thanksgiving since 1981.

