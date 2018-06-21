Treating opioid addiction with marijuana is now an option

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The treatment of opioid withdrawal has joined the one state's health department's list of approved uses for medical marijuana.

The Pocono Record reports the plant's potential as a tool in weaning addicts from drug addiction was explored during a recent public forum in Pa. at the East Stroudsburg University Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

"There's an evolving body of evidence that would suggest that you can heal the brain using cannabis," said Dr. Bruce Nicholson, director of the division of pain management at Lehigh Valley Health Network. "Rewire those circuits altering that desire as far as changing the neurochemistry of the brain, and reduce the likelihood of recidivism."

The state decided in the spring to allow medical marijuana to be used to help wean people off opioids.

Panelist and cannabis expert Ry Prichard said he's witnessed marijuana's therapeutic powers.

"What I've found in the cannabis industry is people who have been regular users of cannabis have always found healing benefits for it, whether or not they were using it recreationally," said Prichard, who co-hosts Viceland's cooking with cannabis show "Bong Appetite. "People have been familiar with the healing powers of this plant for thousands of years."

State Sen. Michael Folmer, the Lebanon County Republican who sponsored Pennsylvania's medical marijuana law, also spoke at the forum.

"I came across a 2015 study by Dr. Colleen Barry of Johns Hopkin's who discovered that in states that were using cannabis as an alternative to long term pain management, that their prescription drug overdoses dropped by 25 percent in the first year and continued in subsequent years," Folmer said.

According to Folmer, California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado's combined Medicaid prescriptions decreased by $432 million in 2015. These are all states that have legalized cannabis.

"One thing I weeded out when I was researching this was medical cannabis," he said. "This was the common denominator. On these other medications people would say, 'I felt like a zombie.' Another medication, 'I didn't want to get up in the morning. Here I feel like a human again. I want to get back to work.' It's anecdotal, so we want to understand that and bring it under study under the proper stewardship."

Folmer discussed what he saw as the next step for the industry.

"We have to get the feds off their duffs and move cannabis from a schedule one to a schedule 2 substance and allow our banks to do business," he said. "We don't want to have all this cash flying around."

But there are deeper implications for reclassifying cannabis.

"We are constrained," Nicholson said. "We can't do randomized controlled trials. We can only do observational trials."

Medical marijuana is also legal in Pennsylvania for the treatment of a limited number of diseases including; autism, cancer, Crohn's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder.

