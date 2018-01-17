'Armed and dangerous' suspects sought in man's death, Tavares police say

TAVARES, Fla. - Tavares police are looking for two "armed and dangerous" men who are wanted in connection with a man's death Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Police said they received a 911 call from a woman screaming for help around 11 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived to Rosewood Lane, they found Luis Meraz fatally shot, authorities said.

The woman was not injured.

Witnesses told police that two men were seen fleeing the scene in a white Chevrolet Avalanche with body damage. Police said they are looking for those men, who are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the men or the vehicle is asked to call the Tavares Police Department at 352-742-6300.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.