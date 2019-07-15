'Do you think I'm crazy?:' Man accused of killing mother's boyfriend

DeLAND, Fla. - A Daytona Beach man is accused of fatally shooting his mother's long-term boyfriend as the man was lying in bed, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police said Alonzo Harkness, 25, went to his mother's apartment Saturday night because he is homeless and needed a place to hang out. His mother said he could stay on the couch then she went back into the bedroom to watch TV with her boyfriend of seven years, 60-year-old Roosevelt Thomas.

Harkness' mother said she could hear her son yelling on the phone, likely with the mother of his child. Once that phone conversation ended, Harkness told his mother that he needed psychiatric help and asked her to drive him to a mental health facility because he was having suicidal thoughts, according to the report.

His mother agreed but wanted a law enforcement escort since she didn't feel safe due to Harkness' past violent and aggressive behavior, the affidavit said.

While she was on the phone requesting an escort, she could hear Harkness yelling at Thomas. He yelled, "Do you think I'm crazy?" then shot Thomas three times as he was lying in bed, according to the report.

Police said Harkness ran away after the shooting. When authorities arrived, they said Thomas was dead.

Harkness was arrested a day after the shooting, a news release said. He's facing a second-degree murder charge.

