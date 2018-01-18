'Get in the truck:' Man approaches boys in Palm Coast, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A man in a black truck approached two young boys who were walking home from school Wednesday afternoon, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the boys were walking near Rolling Sands and Roxboro drives when a black pickup truck with chrome wheels stopped beside them and the man inside told them to, "Get in the truck."

The boys yelled and ran to their home and the truck sped away, a news release said.

“These boys did the right thing by removing themselves from danger and telling an adult they can trust,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Please talk about personal safety with your children. Remind them to always use the ‘buddy’ system and walk with a friend or parent. It is important that they are aware of their surroundings, don’t talk to strangers, and report suspicious activity to a trusted adult, the police or the Sheriff’s Office.”

Surveillance video from the area showed a black pickup truck that was in the area around the same time that the school bus dropped off the children, according to authorities. Deputies said they are attempting to locate the truck and the driver.

No other similar incidents have been reported in the area, a news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 and reference case number 2018-5333.

