'Grinch' steals life-sized Santa from Winter Park family

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A so-called “Christmas Grinch” has been on the loose in Winter Park, stealing a 7-foot-tall Santa right off a family's front porch in the Virginia Heights neighborhood.

The Cook family said they went to St. Augustine to see Christmas lights, and when they returned home on Christmas Eve, they noticed the Santa was missing.

"You couldn't miss him," Corey Cook said.

The family talks about the Christmas decoration as though they are discussing a member of the family.

"He was a jolly old soul,” Cook said. “He's been in the family a really, really long time. He had big rosy cheeks and he's not a small Santa by any means. He's about 7 (feet) tall (and) well over 100 (or) 120 pounds."

Next to Rudolph and some presents ready to be opened, the family is proud to display the life-sized Santa Claus.

"Yeah, I thought the Santa Claus sculpture was the actual Santa Claus and I would always give him my wish list," said Corey Cook’s daughter, Lindsay Cook.

Added Corey Cook, "We've had him ever since my daughter was born. She's kind of grown up with him. So it's just really disheartening to come home and find him gone.”

Corey Cook said he and his relatives hope someone can help bring Santa home.

"It's a pretty big bummer,” Lindsay Cook said. “I mean, he's not really just a sculpture. It's more like a family tradition.”

Even though the family is devastated over the loss of their beloved Santa, they hope the best for whoever has him now.

"I hope that they have a Merry Christmas,” Lindsay Cook said. “I wish that they would also give it back to us because it does mean a lot to us. But I still do wish everyone, including them, a Merry Christmas."

The family told News 6 that police came out and fingerprinted the lantern that Santa was holding for evidence.

