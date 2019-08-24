'I'm about to take your car:' Orlando woman recalls fighting off carjacker

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman who said she was carjacked outside an Orlando-area convenience store Wednesday morning wants to find the man responsible.

LaTanya Comrie said she went into the Circle K at the corner of Silver Star and Hiawassee roads around 1 a.m. to buy something when a man got behind the wheel of her car.

"He was just looking at me, and he was cursing at me, and he said, 'I’m about to take your car,'" she said.

Comrie said she jumped in the passenger seat and she tried to wrestle the steering wheel away from the man. She said she was scared, confused and didn't know what to do.

"As soon as he started driving, I just grabbed the steering wheel, and he was trying to pull my arm off, so I just hit him in the head," she said. "We were tussling back and forth with the steering wheel."

She said the culprit drove across Silver Star Road and across the median.

"My fingers got hurt. My arm got hurt, as well as my left side. My thighs hurt," she said.

She said the man stopped the car, got out and ran off.

She described the carjacker as a black man between the ages of 18 and 20 with a low fade haircut.

If you have information that can help track down the suspect, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).



