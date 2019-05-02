'Ma, he shot me:' Suspect shoots girlfriend's son in Parramore, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An argument that started with one man calling another "funny looking" led to that man shooting his girlfriend's son Wednesday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Witnesses said they were hanging out at a residence on McFall Avenue in the Parramore area when Reginald Ryles arrived there and began playing loud music in an attempt to disturb them. The group went outside to hang out on the front porch and Ryles followed them, giving the group dirty looks, according to the report.

Ryles then told his girlfriend's son that he was "funny looking" and the two men started fighting, police said. Two of the victim's friends also got involved in the fight.

The victim's mother said that Ryles went inside the house after the fight to get a gun, then came back outside and fired multiple shots, the report said.

"Ma, he shot me," the victim said after being shot on the right side of his chest near his armpit, according to the affidavit.

Police said Ryles fled after the shooting but later returned to the crime scene to turn himself in.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

Ryles faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, attempted aggravated battery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

