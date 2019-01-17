'Mannequin' floating in Lake Baldwin turns out to be body

BALDWIN PARK, Fla. - A body was found Thursday morning in Lake Baldwin, according to officials from the Orlando Police Department.

Police said a witness reported what they believed to be a mannequin floating in the water around 7:45 a.m. The lake is located centrally in Baldwin Park.

Officers are still investigating and do not yet know if there was any foul play involved.

This is developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando.com for updates.

