'Scumbag' of the week stole military donation box, Volusia sheriff says

DELTONA, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a man who they said stole a military donation box from a 7-Eleven in Deltona.

In a Facebook post, deputies said the man stole the box on Jan. 24 from the store at 1646 Providence Blvd. He was later identified by authorities as Jacob Hurd, who's homeless.

The post included two photos of Hurd, who deputies said appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s. He has tattoos covering his hands.

Deputies said Hurd ran across the street after the theft.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood has designated Hurd as his "SCUMBAG of the Week."

Anyone with information about Hurd is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-8477 (TIPS).

