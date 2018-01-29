'You better not say anything:' Gunman carjacks woman in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are looking for a man they say held a woman at gunpoint and stole her Mercedes Friday night.

The victim said she arrived at a residence on Kays Landing Drive around 10:30 p.m. and a man approached her from behind as she was exiting her vehicle.

The man pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the victim and demanded her purse and the keys to her 2016 Mercedes C300, according to the report.

After the woman handed over her belongings, the man told her, "You better not say anything," according to authorities.

Police said the man fled the scene in the victim's Mercedes along with the victim's laptop, iPad mini, iPhone and other personal items that were inside the vehicle.

The man is described as 6 feet tall and was wearing a gray hoodie with black sleeves and blue washed out jean shorts.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or call Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS-8477.

