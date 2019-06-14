1 arrest made after shots fired in Apopka neighborhood

APOPKA, Fla. - One person is in custody after police responded to a report of shots being fired in the middle of a residential neighborhood on Friday.

Apopka police Chief Mike McKinley told News 6 officers responded to a home on Christiana Avenue near the intersection of Ninth Street at around 4:30 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing shots were being fired.

One of the officers said they heard more shots being fired when they arrived.

News 6 watched as Apopka Police Department's Special Response Team arrived.

McKinley said they were able to get everyone out of the home, and they found out no one was injured.

He said they've arrested one person, who was not named, and they don't anticipate making any more arrests.



