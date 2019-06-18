1 critically injured in fire at DeLand home

Copyright 2016 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DeLAND, Fla. - A man was critically injured Tuesday morning in a DeLand house fire, officials said.

The fire was reported at 7:20 a.m. after someone spotted smoke and heard a man yelling for help in a mobile home at 147 Oak Drive.

Firefighters rescued the victim, who was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford in critical condition, officials said.

The fire was contained to a bedroom. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

No other details have been released.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.