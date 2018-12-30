Man critically injured in Sunday morning triple shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three people were shot early Sunday morning near International Drive, according to officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. One of those victims is in critical condition.

Authorities said the incident occurred just after 1 a.m. in front of a home on the 7000 block of Udine Street in Orlando. Both the Sheriff's Office and officials from Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Deputies said that when they arrived, they found two men, a 39-year-old and a 44-year-old lying in the street with gunshot wounds. Both of the men were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Shortly after authorities arrived at the scene, a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Dr. Phillips Hospital, deputies said. They believe the man, who got there via a private vehicle, was also involved in the same shooting.

Two of the victims' wounds were not considered life-threatening.

Deputies said they are still investigating the shooting, but have no reason to believe that any additional suspects or victims are at large.

