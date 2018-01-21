1 dead, 1 hurt in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to an address near the 1000 block of 23rd Street after receiving a report about gunshots.

Officials said deputies found a female victim and a male victim who were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken by Orange County Fire Rescue personnel to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where the female victim was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Homicide detectives and forensics investigators were at the scene Saturday night as the investigation continues, officials said.

