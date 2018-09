OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Sunday crash in Osceola County has left one person dead and another in the hospital, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash occurred around noon on San Remo Road and Sterling Drive. A vehicle crashed into a tree, according to officials.

The victims' names have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for more details.

