1 dead, 1 injured in Ocala shooting, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - One person died and another person was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at a residence on the 100 block of Almond Road.

No suspects are being sought, according to a news release.

The identities of the people involved in the shooting have not been released.

