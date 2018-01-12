1 dead, 1 injured in Ocala shooting, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. - One person died and another person was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Ocala, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the shooting happened at a residence on the 100 block of Almond Road.
No suspects are being sought, according to a news release.
The identities of the people involved in the shooting have not been released.
