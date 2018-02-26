1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 19 at Lake Smith Road on Sunday around 4:50 p.m., troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said for an unknown reason, Robert Hogg, 73, was driving a Chevy pickup truck in the wrong direction on SR 19 when he struck a Chrysler van, driven by Daniel Couse, 55, head on.

Troopers said Couse was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Hogg was taken to Florida Hospital Waterman, where he later died, FHP officials said.

