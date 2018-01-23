1 dead, 2 hurt in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person is dead following an Osceola County crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the two-vehicle crash took place at 1:35 p.m. near the intersection of Canoe Creek Road and US-441.

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Two others were taken to nearby hospitals.

Canoe Creek Road was blocked following the crash, according to the Highway Patrol.

