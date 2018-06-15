1 dead, 2 hurt in Seminole County motorcycle crash, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed and two others were injured in a Seminole County motorcycle crash Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said it was reported around 3:25 p.m. as a crash involving two motorcycles on State Road 46 and Old Geneva Road.

The deceased victim's name has not been released and details on the conditions of the injured riders were not immediately known.

State Road 46 was shut down following the crash, the Highway Patrol said.

No other details were immediately available.

