1 dead, 5 injured in Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was shot dead and five others were wounded in a shooting in the Spring Park area of Jacksonville on Wednesday morning, according to sheriff's officials.

Officers said the shooting happened after 2 a.m. on Emerson Street, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

Immediately after the shooting, a Chevrolet Tahoe riddled with bullet holes arrived at Memorial Hospital and dropped off six victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 25-year-old victim died shortly after arriving at the hospital, officials said. Another victim is in critical condition, according to authorities. Four others are in non-life-threatening condition.

None of the victims, who range from 20 to 40 years old, have been identified by police.

Investigators are working to determine if the SUV was parked or moving when the shooting took place, but Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. Ellis Burns said police believe all six victims were inside the SUV during the shooting.

"We're trying to interview people now, but there are still people in surgery," Burns said.

No suspect description was given by police.

