1 dead, several hurt after crash in north Apopka, officials say

APOPKA, Fla. - A teenager is dead and several other people were hurt after a crash in north Apopka, officials said.

A black car was flipped on its roof on West Ponkan Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said a 19-year-old was driving the car and had several passengers, who were minors. When the car crashed, it hit a curb, left the road and struck a power pole.

A 16-year-old passenger was rushed to a hospital, but did not survive. The driver and three other passengers were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with injuries ranging from minor to critical, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's report.

News 6 saw power crews out on the road repairing the power pole and light after it was bent in the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it does not believe the driver was impaired, but it's too early to tell if speed or distraction played a role in the crash.

