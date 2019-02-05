1 dead after crash involving semi hauling chicken on U.S. 192

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A crash on U.S. 192 near West Melbourne early Tuesday left one man dead and another with critical injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash, involving a vehicle and tractor-trailer, was reported west of Interstate 95 about 4:30 a.m., according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes said the tractor-trailer was eastbound on U.S. 192 when it was rear-ended by an eastbound Nissan Altima with two occupants.

[TRAFFIC ALERT: Track live traffic conditions]

The driver of the Altima, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Montes said. The 22-year-old male passenger was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne with critical injuries.

Both men lived in Palm Bay, troopers said. They did not identify the driver or passenger, pending notification of the families.

Montes said the truck driver, 22-year-old Johnny Schrier, of Lakeland, also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Eastbound lanes between I-95 and St. Johns Heritage Parkway remained closed at 8:45 a.m.

Northbound traffic on St. Johns Heritage Parkway was reportedly being routed away from the scene. Alternate routes were Pace Drive Northwest and Malabar Road.

The crash continued to cause significant delays Tuesday morning.

The traffic website for the Florida Department of Transportation showed heavy congestion on Malabar and Minton roads, Palm Bay Road Northeast, Hollywood Boulevard and parts of South Babcock Street.

Heavy fog impeded visibility along the I-95 corridor past Melbourne and Palm Bay before sunrise Tuesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

