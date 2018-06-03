1 dead after crash that led to SUV, building catching fire, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash Saturday night on Kirkman Road, officials said.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Kirkman Road and Washington Street.

Troopers said a Ford SUV was heading north on Kirkman Road when for an unknown reason, the SUV left the roadway and traveled onto the east shoulder.

The SUV struck a tree and an unoccupied building, troopers said. The SUV then caught fire, along with a small section of the building.

Firefighters discovered the vehicle that was fully involved, in addition to a building that was about 25 percent involved, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The fires were extinguished by Orange County Fire Rescue.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash and fire, officials said. Kirkman Road was closed due to the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Rescue remained at the scene Saturday night. Officials said the state fire marshal’s office was notified in addition to the building and safety department.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.