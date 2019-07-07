1 dead after fatal stabbing in Apopka, Deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Apopka on Sunday.

Deputies say at about 8:10 a.m., authorities responded to the 1500 block of South Central Avenue in Apopka in response to a stabbing.

According to officials, three people arrived at a home on South Central Avenue and began attacking a person in the home.

"That person (who was attacked) stabbed one of the three people who came to the home," deputies said. "The person who was stabbed has since died."

The initial victim who was being battered and subsequently stabbed the person is being cooperative with OCSO investigators.

Deputies are not releasing information at this time about the identity of those involved, including their gender or race.

