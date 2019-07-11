1 dead after Marion County home invasion

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a home invasion in Summerfield on Wednesday.

Investigators said around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday night officers responded to a shots fired call on the 14900 block of Southeast 32nd Court Road.

Deputies said when investigators arrived to the scene they found one of the suspects dead.

Another suspect and the homeowner were suffering from gunshot wounds, according to deputies.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to locate two more suspects.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

