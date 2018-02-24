1 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash Friday evening in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The two-vehicle crash happened near Rio Grande Avenue and 18th Street around 7 p.m.
More News Headlines
Troopers said one person was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Rio Grande Avenue was shut down Friday evening, troopers said.
[CHECK: Latest traffic conditions]
Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.