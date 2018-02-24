1 dead after Orange County crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash Friday evening in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened near Rio Grande Avenue and 18th Street around 7 p.m.

Troopers said one person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Rio Grande Avenue was shut down Friday evening, troopers said.

[CHECK: Latest traffic conditions]

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.