1 dead after rollover crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man is dead after being ejected from an SUV Saturday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Stephen Sevick, 29, was driving a Ford SUV north on Northeast 203rd Avenue near Ocala National Forest when he veered off the road.

The SUV began to roll and both Sevick and his passenger Kevin Libby, 34, were ejected from the SUV.

Neither Sevick nor Libby were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officials said.

Marion County Fire Rescue pronounced Sevick dead at the scene. Libby was taken to a hospital after suffering serious injuries as a result of the crash.

According to officials the investigation is ongoing and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

