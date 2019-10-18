1 dead after stabbing at Goodrich Seafood, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office investigated a fatal stabbing Friday at Goodrich Seafood, officials said.

The stabbing happened at 253 River Drive in Oak Hill around 7:30 a.m.

Deputies said Neal Goodrich, 50, was killed Friday.

According to a tweet from VCSO, detectives are interviewing the woman who stabbed Goodrich.

According to the officials, the two were involved in a "domestic altercation."

No other information has been provided.

