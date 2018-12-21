Man, 43, stabbed to death in Marion County

REDDICK, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a stabbing in Reddick left one man dead, and another was found severely battered, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to the 15000 block of Northwest 115th Court around 9:30 p.m. Thursday about a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found the first man, identified later as 43-year-old Touias Reza, suffering from stab wounds, authorities said. Deputies then found the man who had been badly beaten.

Reza was taken to Shands Hospital, where he died, deputies said. The other man, whose name has not been released, is in stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have not given any information on potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.