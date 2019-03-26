1 dead after vehicle flips in Orange County, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle overturned in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash took place around 12:45 p.m. on Princeton Street, just west of Mercy Drive.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died, troopers said.

Details on what led up to the crash have not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

