1 dead after vehicle slams into Lynx bus in Seminole County, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead and two others were taken to an area hospital after a vehicle crashed into the back of a Lynx bus Thursday night, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Bear Lake Road and State Road 436 at 9:10 p.m.

Troopers said the fatally injured victim was driving a van south on State Road 436, in the same direction as the bus.

After the van crashed into the back of the bus, the driver of the van left the roadway and struck a tree, police said. That person died at the scene.

Highway Patrol officials said two people who were on the bus were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, but the driver of the bus was not injured.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.