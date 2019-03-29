1 dead, another victim airlifted after crash on State Route 19 in Lake County

There is no word at this time about what caused the crash.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in the area of State Route 19 and Matteson Lane.

Investigators said another victim was airlifted to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

There is no word at this time about what caused the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

A viewer sent us a photo of one of three helicopters she saw near her neighborhood after the crash.

This a developing story; we will update this story as more information becomes available.

