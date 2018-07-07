1 dead in crash on I-75 in Sumter County, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - One person died and multiple people were injured in a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 75 in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 329.

Troopers said a Honda Accord was traveling in the inside lane ahead of a tractor-trailer, which was in the outside lane.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Accord lost control of the vehicle, which veered to the left, then over-corrected to the right, troopers said. That took the Accord into the path of the tractor-trailer, which collided with it.

The tractor-trailer came to a controlled stop as the Accord continued to spin and hit a guardrail before coming to stop in the outside lane, troopers said.

As the Accord spun, one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene, according to the FHP report.

The driver of the Accord and two other passengers suffered serious injuries, troopers said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Troopers said the crash closed multiple lanes of southbound I-75 until 6:11 p.m.

Charges were pending, according to the FHP report.

