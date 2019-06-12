1 dead in crash on I-95 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a crash that ejected the driver and left the passenger dead in Volusia County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Officials say Tsa'Dric Sands, 18, was driving north Tuesday around 9:25 p.m. on I-95 near mile marker 258 in a Toyota pickup with Melvin Brown, 19.

While driving, Sands left the interstate and drove off-road, eventually hitting a tree, officials said. Sands was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Sands was taken to a hospital after the crash, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers are unsure why Sands drove off the road.

The crash is still under investigation, but troopers say alcohol was not related to the crash.

Troopers say charges are pending against Sands following the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.