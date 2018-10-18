Driver flees after fatally striking pedestrian in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Orlando that left a woman dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman was struck while walking near the intersection of Silver Star and North Hiawassee roads at 6:15 a.m. The driver took off after hitting her, according to the Highway Patrol.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she later died, troopers said. It's unclear whether she was using a crosswalk when she was hit.

Details about what led up to the crash or a possible suspect vehicle were not immediately available.

Nearby lanes were shut down as the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.